Jul 31, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian left-back Mehrdad Pooladi joined Qatari football club Muaither.

The 33-year-old player has replaced Brazilian player Danilo Cirino de Oliveira in the second division football team.

Pooladi has most recently played at Al-Kharitiyath.

Pooladi was a member of Iran national football team in 2014 FIFA World Cup and also represented Team Melli in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

The winger started his career in Paykan in 2006 and has also played at Iranian teams Esteghlal, Persepolis, Tractor and Mes Kerman.