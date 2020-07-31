On-Loan Kaveh Rezaei to Remain at Charleroi
Tasnim – Kaveh Rezaei continues to play football on loan at Charleroi for one year more.
Rezaei joined Club Brugge for a reported club-record fee of €5 million in August 2018 but scored just one goal in 11 matches for the Blue-Black.
He was loaned to Charleori from Club Brugge last season and scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for the team.
Now, the 28-year-old forward will remain with the Zebras for one year more.
Comments powered by CComment