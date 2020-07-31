Published: - Jul 31, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Persepolis are facing a possible deduction of six points from the 2019-20 table after they failed to pay their former coach Branko Ivankovic.

The football club, who won Iran league title last week with four matches to spare, must pay one million euros until the next week. If not, they will face six-point deduction.

Also, the Iranian giants will have to pay the sum of $ 580,000 to ex-coach Gabriel Calderon who parted company with the team in January.

Persepolis have always faced financial problems due to mismanagement over the past years.

Persepolis were handed from signing players for two transfer windows in 2017 after their striker Mehdi Taremi breached his contract with Turkish football club Çaykur Rizespor.

The Reds were deducted six points by FIFA in 2008 for non-payment of former employees, however they won the title at last.

The Iranian clubs, especially Esteghlal and Persepolis who are owned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, are not awarded TV broadcast rights and are always facing financial problems.

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, has recently said two Iranian popular clubs Esteghlal and Persepolis will be ceded to the private sector.