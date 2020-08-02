Published: - Aug 02, 2020

Tehran Times - Mes Rafsanjan football team promoted to Iran Professional League (IPL) for the first time ever on Sunday.

Mes defeated Fajr Sepasi 1-0, thanks to Hamid Golzari’s 80th-minute goal and gained promotion to IPL with two games to go.

One of Mes Kerman, Aluminium Arak and Khooshe Talaei Saveh teams have also the chance of promotion to Iran Professional League.

Mes Rafsanjan Football Club, founded in 1997, owned by the National Mes Company.

Two IPL teams will be relegated from the competition.