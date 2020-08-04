Published: - Aug 04, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand says that to join Belgian team Antwerp is the start of his European adventure.

Beiranvand joined Antwerp on a three-year deal and he has to compete with Jean Butez for No. 1 shirt at the team.

The Iranian had an offer from another Belgian team but opted to join Antwerp.

"It was Marc Wilmots who advised me to continue my football in Europe،" Beiranvand told Het Laatste Nieuws. "I wanted to play in a European team after the 2018 World Cup، but my club did not let me go."

"KRC Genk was also an option،" the goalkeeper added. “But Antwerp gave me the feeling that I will have more opportunities here. There are no limits to what you can achieve and I think this is the start of my European adventure.”