Tehran Times - Zob Ahan Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil expressed his sadness and shock at the explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut city killing scores of people.

A massive blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 4000 others, according to the Lebanese authorities.

The officials are blaming highly explosive material stored in a warehouse for six years.

Mehdi Khalil, in an interview with Varzesh3 website, explained how he had been informed of the terrible incident.

“When I finished the training session with the team on Tuesday, I saw that my wife had sent me a video of this catastrophe. I was shocked and heartbroken when I watched the scene. Actually, I could not believe what I was watching, it was an incredible explosion!” Khalil said.

“I was immediately concerned about my family and friends," he said, referring to his family in Lebanon: “Everything including houses, cars, and people were torn to pieces. I cannot choose words to describe the situation and what happened. I hope this will not happen again anywhere in the world."

"My thoughts are with the people of Lebanon and with the families of the victims of the tragic Beirut blast," Khalil said. "It was a day of mourning for Lebanon. People from around the world got upset by this incident. Many nations have expressed their sympathy with Lebanon. All we can do now is pray for Lebanon and for the victims’ family.”

Mehdi Khalil, 28, has played in some Beirut based clubs such as Safa and Ahed during his career before joining the Iranian Professional League (IPL) side Zob Ahan in January 2019.

He cited the conditions in his country related to 2019 Lebanese protests, locally known as the October Revolution, and the ambiguity surrounding the resumption of sports activity as the reasons for his transfer to Iran.

“Because of everything that is happening in the world, from coronavirus crisis to this terrible explosion, 2020 may be a special year for people all over the world. So, let’s pray for the best to happen for all the people; Let’s continue our prayers and keep our faith to achieve the best. In the end, I must express my condolences to those who have lost their lives and wish the injured ones a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured. This is life,” he concluded.