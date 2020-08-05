Published: - Aug 05, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian international futsal player Hossein Tayebi joined Portuguese futsal club Benfica on Wednesday.

Tayebi, 31, has joined Benfica from Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan.

Tayebi has won two UEFA Futsal Champions League silver and bronze medals with Kairat as well as 10 titles in Kazakhstan with the team.

“I am very happy to join Benfica, it will be a very interesting challenge. I'm looking forward to winning, and Benfica are a winning club by nature. When you're there, only victory matters in every game,” Tayebi told slbenfica.pt.

“And that's what I like. All players respect Benfica as one of the biggest clubs in the world, which also have a rich history. I've played against Benfica a few times and I'm fully aware of how good they are as a team. I hope we'll now get even better and stronger”, the pivot added.