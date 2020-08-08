Published: - Aug 08, 2020

Tasnim – Portuguese football club Paços de Ferreira is in negotiations with Persepolis to sign Ali Alipour, A Bola reported.

Alipour, 26, has scored 62 goals and provided 32 assists in 192 games for Persepolis.

The striker, who can also play as a winger, is expected to arrive in Paços de Ferreira in the next two weeks to sign a contract for two seasons with the team.

Ali Alipour had been already linked with a move to Rio Ave.

Paços de Ferreira is one of the historic teams in Portuguese football, having been in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for 20 seasons.