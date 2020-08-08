Football betting online with MelBet

Football betting online with Betway

Paços de Ferreira Eyes Alipour: Report

Ali Alipour   Paços de Ferreira  

Alipour Paços de Ferreira

Tasnim – Portuguese football club Paços de Ferreira is in negotiations with Persepolis to sign Ali Alipour, A Bola reported.

Alipour, 26, has scored 62 goals and provided 32 assists in 192 games for Persepolis.

The striker, who can also play as a winger, is expected to arrive in Paços de Ferreira in the next two weeks to sign a contract for two seasons with the team.

Ali Alipour had been already linked with a move to Rio Ave.

Paços de Ferreira is one of the historic teams in Portuguese football, having been in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for 20 seasons.

Comments powered by CComment

Top