Published: - Aug 09, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team forward Arsalan Motahari will most likely miss the match against Sepahan.

Esteghlal will host Sepahan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Monday in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Motahari suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Shahr Khodro on Thursday.

Esteghlal midfielder Farshid Esmaeili also is a doubt for the Sepahan match after an injury from his right foot.

Tractor, Naft Masjed Soleyman and Persepolis have already qualified for the Hazfi Cup’s semifinals.