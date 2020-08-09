Published: - Aug 09, 2020

Tasnim – Mes Rafsanjan football team secured promotion to the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the first time on Saturday.

In the penultimate game of Iran’s Azadegan League, Mes Rafsanjan defeated Navad Urmia 1-0 and claimed the title of the Azadegan League with 66 points.

Aluminium Arak defeated Mes Kerman 1-0 and moved up to second place with 60 points on goal difference.

Aluminium and Mes Kaerman have a chance of qualifying for the Iran Professional League next week.

The top two teams of Azadegan League will promote to the IPL and two teams from the IPL will be relegated to the Azadegan League.