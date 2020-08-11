Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Shahin football team played out a goalless draw against Tractor on Monday in Bushehr. It was a big blow to their hopes of remaining in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Shahin stayed at bottom of the table with 22 points and will most likely suffer relegation to the First Division (Azadegan League) next week.

Elsewhere, Machine Sazi and Pars Jonoubi shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and both teams are in danger of relegation as well.

Struggling Paykan earned a big 1-0 win over Sanat Naft and relegation-threatened Gol Gohar defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-2 in their away match.

Foolad also remained fourth with 47 points in the table after a goalless draw against Saipa.

Persepolis, who have already won the title with four matches to go, sit top with 63 points, followed by Esteghlal (49 points) and Tractor (47 points).