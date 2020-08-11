Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Ali Alipour has reached an agreement with Chinese football club Qingdao Huangha, Varzesh3.com reported.

Alipour, who has been the best goalscorer of Persepolis over the past years, had also been linked with a move to Portuguese football team Paços de Ferreira.

Alipour, 26, has scored 62 goals and provided 32 assists in 192 games for Persepolis.

Qingdao Huanghai Football Club is a professional Chinese football club that currently participates in the Chinese Super League under license from the Chinese Football Association (CFA).