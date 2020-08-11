Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Sepahan 2-0 to book a place in the semifinals round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup in Tehran’s empty Azadi Stadium.

On Monday, Vouria Ghafouri found the back of the net from the penalty spot before the break after Mehdi Ghayedi was tripped in the box by Sepahan defender Shayan Mosleh.

Ali Karimi scored the hosts’ second goal at the hour mark.

Nine days ago, Esteghlal had defeated Sepahan 2-1 in Iran Professional League.

Naft Masjed Soleyman, Persepolis and Tractor have already advanced to the semifinals.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.