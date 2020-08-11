Published: - Aug 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Former coach of Persepolis, Branco Ivankovic, says he has not received more than 30 percent of his unpaid salary from the Iranian club, contrary to what the club’s officials have claimed.

Persepolis acting general manager, Mehdi Rasoul Panah, claimed on Friday that the Tehran based club have paid about 60 percent of former coach Branko Ivankovic’s unpaid salary.

However, the Croatian coach, now at the helm of Oman national football team, insisted that he has only received 30 percent of his money and nothing more.

“They paid 30 percent of what they are obliged to pay,” said Branko Ivankovic to Tehran Times.

Rasoul Panah said that Persepolis directors had paid € 230,000 to Branko at the first phase and then when the club received $515,000 from Alireza Beiranvand’s transfer fee to Antwerp, they had immediately transferred it to an Omani bank in order to pay Branko’s remaining demands.

“I don’t know and I have no idea about such an issue because I did not receive any money from Alireza Beiranvand’s new club,” the 66-year-old trainer denied such a payment from Persepolis or Antwerp.

Asked if he has received any letter from FIFA in relation to the process of the payment of his unpaid salary by his former club, Branko said: “I have not received any letter from FIFA and I don’t know anything about it.”

Ivankovic, was a revelation at Persepolis in his four seasons at the club, winning three consecutive league title, and seven titles in all competitions. Many people consider him as the creator of the Persepolis Dream Team.

“I thank Persepolis’s fans for the great years we had together. I served the club with honesty and with full emotions and professionalism,” he said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

The much-decorated Croatian coach, who is currently in his hometown in Croatia due to coronavirus pandemic and flight restrictions, made history with the Reds and is happy with what he has done at Persepolis.

“Yes, I am very proud of it. It’s too much pride for me to be part of Persepolis history,” he confirmed.

Persepolis won the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for a record fourth consecutive year 10 days ago. Persepolis’s fans, players, and staff including Yahya Golmohmmadi, current head coach of the team, have mentioned Branko in their interviews as one of the main reasons for the Persepolis’s unprecedented success.

“I thank them a lot and congratulate everybody on the great job they have done. Say hello to everybody!” added Branko.