Published: - Aug 15, 2020

Tasnim – Ukrainian-born Hungarian winger Vladimir Koman left Sepahan football club.

The 31-year-old player joined the Iranian football club in 2018 and scored three goals in 40 matches for the Isfahan-based football team.

Sepahan announced that it has parted company with Koman.

Koman will likely continue his footballing career in an Arabian league.

Sepahan football club published a post on its Instagram account and thanked the player.