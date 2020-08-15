Published: - Aug 15, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team plans to extend Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s contract by two years.

Cheshmi and Esteghlal have reached an initial agreement to extend the contract for two more years.

Esteghlal and Cheshmi will finalize the deal after the match against Paykan in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The 27-year-old defender joined Esteghlal from Saba in 2015.

Cheshmi was a member of Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.