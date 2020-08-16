Published: - Aug 16, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team head coach Farhad Majidi showed the exit door to the team’s defender Mohammad Daneshgar.

The 26-year-old player joined Esteghlal from Saipa in 2018 but has had some problems with the club’s officials since joining the team.

On Saturday night, he angered Esteghlal coach Majidi after criticizing the club’s officials on his Instagram account

Daneshgar was removed from the team due to disciplinary problems.