Published: - Aug 17, 2020

Tehran Times - Aluminium Arak football team secured promotion to Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Aluminium defeated Damash 1-0 courtesy of Abolfazl Akasheh’s first half goal in Arak and advanced to the IPL for the first time.

In Tabriz, Mes Kerman could have secured promotion if they had defeated Shahrdari Tabriz 4-0 but they won the match 3-0.

Mes Rafsanjan had won promotion to Iran Professional League last week.

On Saturday, Shahin Shahrdari Busheher were relegated to Azadegan League (Iran’s first tier) and at the bottom of the table, Pars Jonoubi, Machine Sazi, Paykan and Saipa are in danger of relegation and one of those teams will drop out of the IPL.