Published: - Aug 18, 2020

Tasnim – Georgian midfielder Giorgi Gvelesiani has penned a one-year extension with Sepahan football club.

The 29-year-old player joined the Iranian football club last season and scored four goals in 16 matches for Sepahan.

Gvelesiani, who was sidelined for several month due to the injury, has extended his deal.

Last week, Ukrainian-born Hungarian winger Vladimir Koman parted company with Sepahan.