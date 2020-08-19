Published: - Aug 19, 2020

Tehran Times - The friendly match between Iran and Uzbekistan has been cancelled following changes to the men’s and women’s international match calendars in response to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made by FIFA.

These changes follow a thorough consultation process with the Confederations and football stakeholders. This process resulted in proposals via the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group that maintain the previously agreed principle that a tailor-made and flexible approach between Confederations is required, reflecting the varied circumstances of the pandemic across the world.

The warm-up was originally scheduled for Sept. 7 but FIFA replaced the window from 31 Aug. to 8 Sept. and it means the ‘Persian Leopards” will have to change their fixture.

The friendly match between Iran and Syria scheduled for Sept. 3 had been previously cancelled.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled this year were postponed to 2021 last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.