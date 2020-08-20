Published: - Aug 20, 2020

Tasnim – Defending champion Zenit St. Petersburg defeated CSKA Moscow 2-1 at the Gazprom Arena in a derby match of round 3 in the Russian Premier League.

Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun scored twice in the 19th and 69th minutes.

Nikola Vlasic scored the visiting team’s goal in the 26th minute.

Zenit is probably the most exciting team in Russia, and it’s showing that in the first few games of the season.

Zenit has won its three previous matches and sits top of the RPL with nine points.