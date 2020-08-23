Published: - Aug 23, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian international defender Morteza Pouraliganji left Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The 28-year-old player will reportedly join Chinese football club Shenzhen.

Local media have reported that his countryman Ramin Rezaeian, who currently plays for Al-Shahania, will replace him at Al-Arabi.

Pouraliganji played at Chinese club Tianjin Teda in 2015.

He represented Iran at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.