Published: - Aug 23, 2020

Tasnim - Newly-promoted Italian Serie A side FC Benevento is keen to sign Cheick Diabate, derbyderbyderby.it reported.

The Malian forward has recently won the Iran Professional League (IPL) top scorer award with 15 goals.

Diabate joined Iranian football club Esteghlal in 2019 on a two-year contract.

He was a member of Benevento in 2018 and scored eight goals in 11 appearances for the Italian team but failed to help the team avoid relegation.

Benevento won Serie B by 18 points and sealed a promotion to Serie A.