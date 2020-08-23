Published: - Aug 23, 2020

Tasnim – Aris Thessaloniki football club has moved a significant step closer to signing Iran international midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi.

Local media have reported that the 30-year-old player and the Greek team have reached a final agreement for the upcoming season.

He will accompany Tractor in Hazfi Cup semifinal against Naft Masjed Soleyman, scheduled for Tuesday. Hajsafi will be eligible to join Aris at the end of Hazfi Cup’s competitions.

He joined Tractor in 2018 and has scored eight goals in 45 matches for the Iranian top-flight football team.

Hajsafi has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

He represented Iran at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and also 2011, 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cup tournaments, in addition to Sepahan at the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup.