Published: - Aug 26, 2020

Tasnim – Sepahan football club completed the signing of Zob Ahan midfielder Danial Esmaeilifar.

The midfielder has penned a two-year contract with Sepahan.

Esmaeilifar was a member of Zob Ahan football team last season.

He had been linked with a move to Iran Professional League (IPL) champion Persepolis.

The 27-year-old player has also played in Tractor.