Published: - Aug 26, 2020

PLDC - Iranian winger Mehrdad Mohammadi has been linked with a transfer to Qatar’s Al-Arabi SC.

Qatari Stad Al Doha news outlet claims that Mohammadi and Al-Arabi are on the verge of finalizing the contract without pointing to any further details.

Mohammadi joined Desportivo das Aves in May 2019 and scored eight goals in 28 appearances in the Primeira Liga but his goals did not prevent the team’s relegation at the end of the season.

Mohammadi refused to take part in Aves’ training sessions from two weeks to the end of the league reportedly due to the club’s failure in paying his salary. Rumors were circulating that he has terminated his contract as the ‘TransferMarket’ also has put “without club” in Mohammadi’s profile.

Meanwhile, Iranian defender Morteza Pouraliganji terminated his contract with the Al-Arabi to depart for a Chinese team. Now, the Qatari team has one vacant position to hire an Asian player and they seem to have chosen 26-year-old Mohammadi.