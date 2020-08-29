Published: - Aug 29, 2020

Tasnim – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) received the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran’s bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Four other AFC Member Associations have also indicated their intentions to host Asia’s crown jewel including the All India Football Federation, Qatar Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Uzbekistan Football Association – all of whom submitted their expressions of interest by the June 30, 2020 deadline.

The AFC Executive Committee had earlier agreed to provide future hosts for the AFC Asian Cup, beginning with the 2027 edition, with more preparation time ahead of the event as part of the AFC’s continued commitment towards strengthening its competitions.

The last edition of the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE signaled a major shift for football in Asia after the tournament broke all digital media engagement and TV viewership records, following the widely acclaimed decision to expand Asia’s flagship competition from 16 to 24 national teams.

China PR, who was confirmed as host for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris, France in June 2019, will be looking to build upon the legacy of the last edition in the UAE and setting the benchmark for the 2027 edition.

The host nation for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will be announced in 2021.