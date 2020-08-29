Sporting Lisbon Eyes Mehdi Taremi
Tasnim – Sporting Lisbon is reportedly going to sign Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi.
The 28-year-old striker had been already linked with a move after an eye-catching season with Rio Ave and now he is on Sporting’s list, A Bola reported.
Taremi scored 18 goals for Rio Ave in the 2019-20 season and helped the team book a place at the 2020-21 Europa League play-off round.
Sporting has reportedly offered Rio Ave 600,000 euro to sign Taremi.
