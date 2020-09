Published: - Sep 01, 2020

Tasnim – Mooud Bonyadifard has been chosen to officiate Iran’s Hazfi Cup final.

He will be assisted by Saeid Alinejadian and Saeid Ghasemi while Morteza Mansourian will be the fourth official.

The final will take place between Esteghlal and Tractor in Mashhad on Thursday.

Bonyadifar, 35, has been officiating in Iran Professional League (IPL) for six seasons and has been on the international list since 2013.