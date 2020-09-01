Published: - Sep 01, 2020

Tasnim – Ex-Iran midfielder Moharram Navidkia is expected to be named Sepahan coach.

Sepahan parted ways with Amir Ghalenoei last month and is now trying to find a new coach for the new Iran season.

Local media reports suggest that Navidkia will be assisted by Portuguese Miguel Teixeira in the Isfahan-based football club.

Navidkia is a popular face in Isfahan and as a player he has won five Iran Professional League (IPL) titles with Sepahan.

He also worked as interim coach in Sepahan in 2015.

Navidkia retired from football in 2016 after 16 years playing for the team.