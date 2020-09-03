Published: - Sep 03, 2020

PLDC - Gol Gohar Sirjan FC has reached agreement with former coach of Sepahan and Esteghlal, Amir Ghalenoei.

Ghalenoei has inked the contract with the Kerman-based team on Thursday. Javaheri, the managing director of the team said that the contract is ‘blank’, revealing no detail of the agreement. He said that the team aims to get into top half of the IPL table in the next season.

Ghalenoei, who is the most decorated coach of the IPL with five titles and four runner-ups, had managed Sephan in for the past two years before handing his resignation following defeat against Esteghlal in Hazfi Cup quarterfinals. He had been also linked with Shahr Khordo.

Gol Gohar Sirjan finished the last season of the IPL in the 10th place with 33 points. The team had win quota to the IPL in 2019 after claiming Azadegan League’s title.