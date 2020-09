Published: - Sep 05, 2020

Tasnim – Tractor goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri canceled his contract with the team on Saturday.

He had been left out of the Tabriz-based football team starting lineup in recent weeks.

Mazaheri was absent in the Hazfi Cup final against Esteghlal, where Tractor won the title for the second time.

He has been linked with Tehran-based football teams Esteghlal and Persepolis.