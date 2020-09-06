Published: - Sep 06, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis Nigerian forward Christian Osaguona has reportedly reached an agreement to join Iraqi football team Al-Shorta.

According to kooora.com, Persepolis is reluctant to continue with the forward.

Osaguona joined Persepolis in January but scored just one goal for the team.

Persepolis has recently signed Sanat Naft forward Issa Alekasir.

Al-Shorta coach Abdul-Ghani Shahad has confirmed that the Iraqi club has negotiated with Osaguona.