Published: - Sep 06, 2020

Tasnim - Iran national football team’s training camp will begin on October 3 in Tehran.

It will be held Iran’s first training camp after parting company with Belgian coach Marc Wilmots.

Iran national football team has been scheduled to play Uzbekistan in a friendly match on October 8 in Tashkent.

Dragan Skocic’s team will likely host Tajikistan in Tehran four days later.

The friendly matches are as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran sit third, behind Iraq and Bahrain, in Group C of the competition.