Published: - Sep 06, 2020

Tasnim – Vouria Ghafouri has penned a two-year contract extension with Esteghlal football team on Sunday.

Ghafouri joined Esteghlal in 2016 from Sepahan but has won one Hazfi Cup title with the Blues in 2018.

The media reports suggested that the Esteghlal captain would leave the team.

Vouria has played 37 times for Iran national team.