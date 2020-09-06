Published: - Sep 06, 2020

PLDC - Yahya Golmohammadi announce his resignation as the head coach of Persepolis.

He revealed the shocking decision prior to the team's training session on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, I will hand over my resignation letter to the club and partway with Persepolis after the AFC Champions League matches," he said.

The remarks came as he had apparently told the players about the decision before coming to the field.

Golmohammadi criticized the club's management. He said he had asked the club to extend contracts of the team's stars but has since heard 'lies' from officials.

The resignation and harsh criticism has shocked Persepolis fans who are somehow used to the team's victories in recent years as it has achieved four consecutive IPL titles.