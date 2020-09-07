Published: - Sep 07, 2020

Tehran Times - Mojtaba Hosseini has been appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman coach on Monday.

At the end of the last season, Mehdi Tartar walked away from his role as the team’s head coach and Hosseini was chosen to replace him.

He has most recently headed First Division team Mes Kerman.

Hosseini, 46, has also worked in Persepolis as assistant coach and Zob Ahan as coach.

He also was a candidate to take charge of Zob Ahan for the Iran Professional League (IPL) upcoming season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman finished in eighth place last season under tutelage of Tartar.