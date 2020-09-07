Published: - Sep 07, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team defender Aref Gholami has been linked with a move to Portuguese football team Boavista.

The 23-year-old center back, who joined Esteghlal in 2019 from Foolad, has canceled his contract with the Tehran-based football team.

Media reports suggest that Gholami is going to join Boavista.

Gholami had also been linked with Shahr Khodro but he will reportedly sign a contract with the Primeira Liga club.

Boavista is one of the oldest clubs in Portugal and plays in the Primeira Liga, Portuguese football's top flight.