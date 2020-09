Published: - Sep 08, 2020

Tasnim – Mohammad Hossein Moradmand reached an agreement to join Esteghlal football team.

The 27-year-old center back has not yet finalized his contract with the Blues.

Moradmand has most recently played for Shahr Khodro.

Esteghlal has already signed Tractor goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri.

The team has also reached an agreement with Paykan midfielder Saeid Vasei.