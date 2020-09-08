Published: - Sep 08, 2020

Tehran Times - Saipa forward Arman Ramezani and Nassaji left-winger Ali Shojaei has officially signed for Iran Professional League club Persepolis on Tuesday.

Ramezani, 28, striker has penned a two-year contract with Iran titleholders.

Ramezani started his playing career at Malavan in 2011 and has also played at Fajr Sepasi, Pas and Saipa.

Shojaei, 23, has joined Persepolis on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of goalkeeper Hamed Lak, Sanat Naft forward Issa Alekasir, Sepahan left-back Saeid Aghaei, Zob Ahan winger Ehsan Pahlavan, Shahr Khodro defensive midfielder Milad Sarlak and Nassaji winger Ali Shojaei, with all four players have joined the Reds on two-year deals.

The 2018 runners-up face Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C on September and need a win after having lost 2-0 to Qatar's Al Duhail and drawn 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah before the competition was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.