Published: - Sep 09, 2020

Tasnim – Luciano Pereira Mendes, also known as Chimba, extended his contract with Iranian football team Foolad for one more year.

Chimba helped the Ahvaz-based football club book a place in next year’s AFC Champions League qualifying round play-offs.

The Brazilian forward joined Foolad in 2012 but left the team for Sepahan two years later. The 36-year-old player joined Gostaresh in 2016 and was signed by Sanat Naft a year later.

Chimba returned to Foolad in 2018 and has extended his contract with the team for one more year.

Foolad, headed by ex-Iran captain Javad Nekounam, finished in third place in the Iran Professional League last season.