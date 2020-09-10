Published: - Sep 10, 2020

Tasnim – Iran’s Sanat Naft midfielder Moslem Mojademi joined Qatari club Muaither.

The 24-year-old player has penned a one-year contract with the second division team.

Mojademi’s countryman Mehrdad Pooladi also joined Muaither last month.

Muaither was founded in 1996 as Al Shabab. It changed its name to Al Muaither in 2004 by decision of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

Qatar has been a main destination for the Iranian players in recent years.