Sep 11, 2020

Tehran Times - Iranian football club Persepolis are on the verge of being banned from transfers for the next three windows.

The payment of Branko Ivankovic is not yet fully settled and FIFA will hand Persepolis three windows ban for breaching the contract.

Persepolis in a letter to Ivankovic have demanded more time to fulfill their financial commitment but the Croat has rejected the request.

Ivankovic inspired the Reds win seven titles and is the most coveted coach in the Iranian club.

Persepolis will have to participate in the AFC Champions League groups stage next week and FIFA will most likely ban the team ahead of the competition and it can be a big blow to the team.

The 2018 runners-up face Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C on Tuesday and need a win after having lost 2-0 to Qatar's Al Duhail and drawn 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah before the competition was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.