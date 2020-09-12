Published: - Sep 12, 2020

Tasnim – Aris Thessaloniki football club has set its sight on signing Tractor striker Mohammad Reza Azadi.

Local media reported that the Greek Super League side has negotiated with the 21-year-old forward for the upcoming season.

Aris is also going to sign Tractor winger Ehsan Hajsafi but the Iranian club doesn’t allow the player to leave the team.

Hajsafi is not unfamiliar with playing in Greece football since he has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

Aris is one of Greece's most successful clubs, having won the fourth most Super League titles after Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, while it’s tied with PAOK.