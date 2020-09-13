Published: - Sep 13, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis football team right back Mehdi Shiri tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old player didn’t travel to Doha with Persepolis.

Shiri will need to isolate for up to 14 days.

Persepolis will meet Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds have just one point from their two previous matches after losing 2-0 to Qatari’s Al Duhail and sharing spoils with UAE's Sharjah.