Published: - Sep 14, 2020

Tasnim – Charlreroi football team defeated Zulte Waregem 2-0 in its away match thanks to goals from Kaveh Rezaei and Shamar Nicholson.

In the match, held at the Regenboogstadion, Rezaei opened the scoring for the visiting team and Nicholson scored the second goal with two minutes remaining.

It was the fifth win out of five matches for the Zebras.

Charlreroi sits top of the table followed by Standard Liege and Club Brugge.