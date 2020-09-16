Published: - Sep 16, 2020

Tasnim – Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni says Esteghlal football team has not sent him any offer.

The Blues had been linked with Stramaccioni after parting company with Farhad Majidi.

But the Iran Football Federation’s League Organization had announced that no Iranian team is allowed to hire foreign players and coaches.

On Tuesday, Stramaccioni posted a message on his Instagram account.

“Today I’m very angry. “Seems” that federation denied permission. I never refused any offer. Because no offer was sent. I feel your love Blue hearts. And I want to let you know that is totally reciprocated… Forever. Today I’m very sad,” the Italian shared the post.