PLDC - Ukraine’s FC Zorya Luhansk has announced the signing of Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a season-long loan from Turkey’s Fenerbahce.

The 19-year-old striker played 96 minutes for the Turkish team but the club decided to offer him on loan to other teams. He joined Istanbulspor in 2019 on a season-long loan, scoring one goal in 11 matches.

Officials at Fenerbahce, who had signed Sayyadmanesh in 2019 on a five-year contract worth $850,000, have now decided to continue loaning the Iranian talent to other teams and hence, he will feature in the Ukrainian Premier League in this season.

Fenerbahce has announced that the Ukrainian team can sign the player at the end of the season after paying €1.5 million.

FC Zorya Luhansk is now standing 13th at the league’s table with no points after two matches and hopes to boost its attack line with the help of the striker.