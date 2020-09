Published: - Sep 20, 2020

Tehran Times - Sirous Pourmousavi was pointed as new head coach of Sanat Naft football team on Sunday.

The 49-year-old coach replaced Behnam Seraj in the Abadan based football team.

Pourmousavi was named as Pars Jonoubi coach in July but failed to help the team avoid relegation.

The ex-Iran U19 football team coach has also coached Esteghlal Khuzestan and Foolad in Iran Professional League.