Published: - Sep 21, 2020

Tasnim – Iran national football team will reportedly play Mali in a friendly match in October, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Insiders at the Malian Football Federation have exclusively told Ghanasoccernet.com that the Eagles are expected to face Ghana on October 9 and then the Asian giant Iran four days later.

The match is expected to be played in Turkey during the international break.

It’s while Dragan Skocic’s team is scheduled to face Uzbekistan on October 8 in Tashkent and Tajikistan in Tehran four days later (October 12).